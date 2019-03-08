|
Grant Irving Tingay
Dewitt - 9-10-1944 to 2-26-2019
Born in Dewitt MI., he moved to Florida at the age of 31 and lived in West Palm Beach for 35 years where he retired from the Palm Beach County water utilities Department. For the last 8 years, he has lived in Greenville SC. with his daughter Pamela. The last 7 months he was a resident at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro SC., where he was honored for his service to his country in the United States Army. He loved Nascar and could fix anything. He touched the lives of many and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 8, 2019