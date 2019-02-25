Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
(517) 655-2158
Greg Lindsey
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
157 High St.
Williamston, MI
1953 - 2019
