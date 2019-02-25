Greg Lindsey



Williamston - Born February 6, 1953 at Mt. Carmel Hospital in Detroit, MI to John and Dorothy (Drury) Lindsey, passed away on February 22, 2019, at the age of 66.



Greg graduated from George A. Dondero High School in 1971. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Music in 1975 and Master of Arts in 1981 both from Michigan State University. He was a lifelong trombonist and was a member of the MSU Marching Band from 1971-1974. Greg was an avid Tigers and Spartans fan and skilled woodworker. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and lived his catholic faith.



Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Laura Lindsey of Williamston; brother, Kevin (Susan) Lindsey of Troy, MI; daughter, Katie (Mike) Milanowski and their children, Andy (age 3) and Timmy (age 1) of Grand Rapids, MI; daughter, Sandy (Gregg) Koteskey and their children, Mason (age 7), Isaac (age 5), Lucy (age 4), and Freddy (age 2) of Grand Rapids, MI; son, Alex (Laura) Lindsey and their children, Ruth (age 5) and Dottie (age 2) of Columbus, OH.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 157 High St., Williamston, MI 48895 with Fr. Mark Rutherford officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Williamston. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E. Middle St., Williamston, MI 48895 and one hour prior to the service at the church.



Those desiring may make contributions to the Franciscan Life Process Center 11650 Downes St, NE, Lowell, MI 49331.