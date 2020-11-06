1/1
Greg Wade
1946 - 2020
Okemos - Passed away November 2, 2020. He was born in Buffalo New York April 25, 1946, he was joyfully and lovingly adopted by Helen and Fred Wade. He is survived by his son Eric Wade, sister Nancy (Herb Lydell), long-time friend and companion Deanna Boyko, and friends Jeff and Hazel King. Greg attended the University of Kentucky, graduating with degrees in Political Science and English Literature. Greg was a staunch union activist while working at Bethlehem Steel, raising funds for his college tuition. Since retiring from the State of Michigan Greg has volunteered at the Ingham County Medical Care Facility, local library boards and for the Democratic Party. He loved the Kentucky Derby, UK and MSU basketball, baseball and music. He was a great father, surrogate grandfather to Max, Willow and Louis, friend and a fighter for justice. Due to the pandemic there will be no services at this time. Online condolences and memories of Greg may be left at www.estesleadley.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
