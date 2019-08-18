|
Gregg Alan Platte
Fowler - Gregg Alan Platte, age 57 of Fowler, MI, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home.
Gregg was born in Carson City, MI on July 30, 1962 the son of Stanley and Jane (Mathews) Platte. He was a graduate of Fowler High School and resided all of his life in Fowler. Gregg married Debbie Smith on May 23, 1987 at St. Mary's Parish in Westphalia, MI.
Gregg served his country in the U.S. Marines. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid NASCAR fan and loved going to the drag strip. Gregg also enjoyed going to car shows and loved to play cards. He loved to play solitaire and listen to any kind of music. Halloween was his favorite holiday, and he will be remembered for dressing up for the occasion. He was also an avid U of M and Fowler Eagle fan. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his buddy Lincoln. He was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler and he was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters.
He is survived by his wife Debbie Platte of Fowler; 2 daughters: Brandy and Lee Pung; and Melissia Platte both of Fowler; brother Mark and Joy Platte, brother Dean and Lynette Platte, brother Adam and Laurie Platte, sister Joan Platte, brother Pete and Sheri Platte, and brother Nick and Gail Platte, all of Fowler; father and mother-in-law Jerome and Carlene Smith, sister-in-law Geralyn and Terry Trierweiler, sister-in-law Cheryl and Jack Smith, sister-in-law Denise Cook and Roger Rueckert, brother-in-law Jerry and Kim Smith, and sister-in-law Kathy and Ryan Channell; all of Westphalia; sister-in-law Shelly and Steve Spohn, brother-in-law Douglas and Brenda Smith, and sister-in-law Christine and Todd Smith, all of Lyons; sister-in-law Beth and Fran Thelen of Pewamo; and sister-in-law Mary Kay and Kurt Weber of Portland. Gregg is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Gregg was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Lee Platte, and godson Benjamin Platte.
Memorials may be made to the Wishes of the Platte Family. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 18, 2019