Gregg Andrew Clausen



Gregg Andrew Clausen, age 51, passed away on May 12, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The son of Charles Clausen, deceased, and Mary Clausen, he was born on January 9, 1969. Gregg grew up a sports enthusiast, and was first, last and will always be a Spartan, including becoming a graduate of Michigan State University. Rooted in Okemos, Gregg - with a ready smile - made many loyal friendships that hold to this day. Backyard pickle, driveway hoops, golf, fall football formed the framework and his undeniable loyalty cast those friendships for a lifetime.



Gregg spent his last eleven years in Arizona practicing real estate appraising and enjoying the warm sun of the Southwest after 40 years on the banks of the Red Cedar. Even so, he really loved being on the water and found ways to plant himself on two islands for a handful of summers in between. Wherever Gregg laid his head at night, he always had comfort of mind and heart at the family cottage on Mullett Lake, where family and friends who love him dearly would bring out the best in him. There, behind the wheel of Meg, Gregg is sure to have found sanctuary.



Gregg will be greatly missed by his mother Mary of Okemos, MI; brother Eric (Nicole), and niece and nephews Kate, Ben and Max who reside in Naperville, IL. In addition, friend Katy Price, and many close uncles, aunts, cousins and good friends will miss his charms, high spirited and comedic energy, and above all his comradery. In these difficult times, please use his passing as a rallying cry to lend a hand to a brother in need.



A graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing will be scheduled at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store