Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
Ogden, UT formerly of St. Johns, MI - Gregory A. Frost died Friday, May 24, 2019 at Ogden Regional Medical Center at the age of 51. He was born September 27, 1967 in St. Johns, MI the son of Charles and Dawn (King) Frost. After graduation from Edwardsburg High School, Greg attended Ferris State University. He is a NASCAR fan, enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and most anything that was associated with the outdoors. Greg was a college football enthusiast, especially when it came to Arkansas and Michigan. Surviving is his mother Dawn; one sister Angie (Brian) Hostetler; niece, Madison and nephew, Drew; two uncles, Doug (Christine) King, Jack (Julie) Frost, one aunt, Jean (Dennis) Johnson and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles and grandparents, Charlie and Shirley Frost and Earl and Doris King. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Rev. Matthew Olson officiating. Interment will follow at Sowle Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 PM until service time on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .
