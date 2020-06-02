Gregory Bruce King



North Ft. Myers, Florida - Gregory Bruce King formerly of Lansing, Michigan died on May 16, 2020. He was 62 years old.



Greg was born on January 3, 1958 to Patricia King (Wright) and Bruce King. His mom always referred to him as "the kid with the stars in his eyes". Greg graduated Waverly High School in 1976. He joined the Navy and was stationed in many areas of the world. He loved our country and served proudly as a Chief Petty Officer until his retirement. Greg had an adventurous and fearless spirit who loved nature and fishing. He was a kind soul who would help anyone out and was a talented writer, poet and guitar player. He could tell a story better than anyone and his sense of humor was unmatched - he was a "funny guy" and will be greatly missed.



Greg is survived by his son, Benjamin of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Stepmom Jeanne King of Weidman, MI, Brothers Mark King of Lansing, MI, Dean King (Terry Leshuk) of Saugatuck, MI, Matthew King (Ruth Zarka) of Lansing, Mike Hill (Sue) of Holland, MI, Pat Hill (Susan) of Pierson, MI and sister Lori King-Clyde (David) of Lansing, MI, along with several nieces and nephews.



Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will take place at a later date. Please consider planting a tree, making a donation to your local Humane Society or simply taking the time to walk in the woods or go fishing in Greg's memory.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store