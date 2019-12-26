|
Gregory Charles Nostrant
Born September 5, 1950 in Lansing, Michigan and went home to his Lord on December 15, 2019.
Greg left behind his wife of 42 years, Mari, his son Greg (Amy) Nostrant and his daughter Jennifer (Eric) Simon; eight very loved grandchildren, many inlaws, nieces and nephews and friends. Greg was preceded in death by his son Joseph Nostrant.
Greg was loved very much by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Terry Nostrant, Greg's brother, is greatly appreciated by the family for his love, care and support.
Greg was an avid outdoor man. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping and teaching others about these activities. He designed a sight for his hunting bow. Greg made maple syrup and shared it with his family each year. He loved spending time with his family and shared his humor with everyone. He lived a life of value and has left a legacy of those values with all he met.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019