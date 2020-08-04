Gregory Ray Davis



Sargent, TX - August 9, 1953 - July 30, 2020



Gregory Ray Davis passed away at his home in Sargent,Texas on July 30th, 2020 with his wife by his side.



Greg was born in Charlotte, Michigan to parents Dorothy (Carpenter) and Virgil Davis and graduated from Charlotte High School in 1971. Greg married his wife of 37 years, Debra Savage, in 1983.



Greg and Debra moved to Texas in 1979 where he was employed with H.B. Zachry for 35 years.



Greg was a self-made man, who with little rigorous education, rose through the ranks at H.B. Zachry from carpenter to Project Manager. Greg managed the construction of some of the most sophisticated leading-edge power plants in the world, receiving many awards and recognitions for his work. Greg often led international engineering teams which afforded Greg and his wife Debra a chance to travel to many countries and unique locations.



Greg's love of fishing took him to Alaska fly fishing for Rainbows, to Michigan for Salmon and Steelhead, and to the Gulf coast where he captained his own boat, fishing for species of all kinds.



In between work assignments and after retiring in 2018, Greg and Debra spent many wonderful days traveling the U.S. in their RV exploring and looking for the perfect retirement location.



Greg was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Davis, and is survived by his wife Debra, mother, Dorothy Davis of Mason, MI; brother, Mike (Nancy) Davis of Coldwater, MI; brother, Mark (Chris) Davis of Vicksburg, MI; and sister Jodi (Jeremy) Brace of Mason, MI. He also has aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him and will miss him.



Greg was a very humble, generous and gentle man who loved life.



A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.



Donations in memory of Greg may be directed to Montana on a Mission or ALTUS Hospice of Houston in honor of the loving care and support received.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store