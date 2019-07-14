Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
South Church
Delta Township, MI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
South Church
Delta Township, MI
View Map
Lansing - Born April 16, 1937. Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Cousin, Aunt and Friend went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2019. A constant giver who retired from Ingham County as an Immunization Nurse, known to many as the "Shot Lady" and Expectant Parents Organization. Volunteered at Lewton School, Southside Soup Kitchen, Taco Tuesday and the River Walk Theater. A Celebration of Life will be held at South Church, Delta Township on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Visitation at 1:00pm with service to follow at 2:00pm. Please wear bright colors to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to The Au Sable North Brach Area Foundation, Lovells Township Historical Society or Expectant Parents Organization.
