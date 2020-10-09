1/1
Guadalupe Reyes Alvarez
Guadalupe Reyes Alvarez

Lansing - Guadalupe Reyes Alvarez passed away on October 5, 2020, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was born in McAllen, Texas to Jose and Francesca Alvarez and was raised in West Unity, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Maria whom he married on July 27, 1974. Also surviving are his children Margarita (Jerome) Alvarez-Cash, Lupe Jr., (April) Alvarez, Angel (Rosie) Alvarez, Abel (Jessica) Alvarez. Also surviving are his grandchildren, McKayla, Lupe, Guadalupe, Miranda, Jose, Ricardo, Juan, Angel, Vicente, Santiago, Victoria, Vivian and great-grandchild Jose. Guadalupe was a boxer as a child and a hard worker on farms as a migrant worker and he enjoyed painting. He went on to earn a degree in Auto Body from Lansing Community College. Guadalupe was a Minister with Apostolic Church and loved to work with his congregation. A Memorial Service is being held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Maranatha Assembly of God, 927 E. North St., Lansing, MI from 11 am to 1 pm. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.grlansing.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Memorial service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Maranatha Assembly of God
