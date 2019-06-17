|
|
Gustav "Al" Olofsson
Harbor Springs - Gustav Alexander Olofsson, better known as "Al" peacefully passed away, June 11, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. Al was born March 20, 1929 in East Lansing, Michigan. His father owned and was President of their family business, Olofsson Tool and Die, later known as Olofsson Corporation in Lansing, Mi. Al attended Georgia Military Academy and Alma College, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Newburg. They were married in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 28, 1950. They settled in Lansing and he began working full time for Olofsson Corporation,later assuming the role as President.
Al, Pat, his father, mother, sister, Karen and David Noe, traveled frequently, gaining business and friends along their many journeys. In the 1980's the business was sold, Al and Pat began their retirement, moving permanently to Burt Lake and then Harbor Springs. He continued to enjoy golfing, skiing, hunting, traveling with his family, boating, taking many boat trips, often with groups organized by Walstrom Marine. Their daughters, grandchildren, and friends were often included in their many trips throughout the Great Lakes and Florida, where they resided in the winter months. He was best known for his numerous jokes, fabulous sense of humor, his many friends and love of life, family, and being a Grandpa.
Al leaves behind his beloved wife of 69 years, Pat, daughters, Patty Danzo (John Danzo) and Marta Olofsson, grandchildren, Matt Bunker (Claire Bunker), Shannon Fairchild (Jared Fairchild), great grandchildren, Gwyneth, Iris, Charlie and Celeste. Sisters, Thelma Weaver, and Karen Noe (David Noe). A daughter, Elaine Kay, his parents, Gustav Alexander and Marguerite, sisters, Marnie Demmer and Kay Demmer predeceased him. He has numerous nieces, nephews, step grandchildren, Lisa Palazzolo, Lori Danzo, great grandchildren, Trevor, Noah, Samantha Kildea and Nicholas Palazzolo. He cherished, enjoyed dogs, owned many, leaving behind his grand dogs, Murphy and Winston, whom he adored and they, in turn were devoted and loved him.
The family suggests donations to organizations Al and Pat both
supported, in lieu of flowers: Little Traverse Conservancy, McClaren Petoskey Hospital Foundation, Harbor Springs Public Library, The Festival of the Book, Harbor Springs.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of His Life, date to be announced later.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 17, 2019