|
|
Gwen Ellen Bowersox
Lansing - Gwen Ellen Bowersox, 64, of Lansing, Michigan passed away on Christmas Day 2019, at her daughters' home in La Grange, Illinois after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Gwen was born in Willard, Ohio on March 21, 1955. She graduated from Everett High School and served in the United States Navy.
Gwen worked as an IT Manager for the State of Michigan for 35+ years. She enjoyed traveling and was a dedicated Michigan State and Detroit Lions fan.
Gwen is survived by her daughter, Tanya and son-in-law, Ryan Andrews and her two grandchildren, Holden and Willa, her mother, Virginia West, sister, Nancy and brother, Doug and her sister-in-law, Dixie, and four nieces and two nephews.
Gwen is preceded in death by her father Walter, brother, Craig and stepfather, Gerald West.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cossitt School PTC for development of the student STEM lab. Checks made payable to Cossitt PTC (please note STEM Lab) may be sent to:
115 W. Cossitt Ave.
La Grange, IL 60525
Donations may also be made online at: https://give.donatekindly.org/cp374/makedonation/donation/cd932351-ff5a-4a62-ba5e-23f9c5c9f4cc
The family would like to thank everyone for their heart felt sympathies.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019