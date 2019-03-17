|
|
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Dawn Toth
Holt - Gwendolyn Dawn Toth, 94, of Holt, Michigan, passed away on March 10, 2019. She was born in St. Johns, Michigan on January 9, 1925, the daughter of the late John and Mary Warstler. A loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Steve, in 2003, whom she was married to for 56 years; brothers R.G. Warstler and Donald Warstler, and her sister Jeanette Welling. Surviving are her sons Dennis (Karen) Toth and Ronald (Julie) Toth, daughter Sandra (John) Barker, and brother William (Peri-Anne) Warstler. Gwen was an avid gardener and volunteered at the Delhi Veterans Memorial Gardens for many years. She enjoyed baking, sewing, arts and crafts, reading and entertaining. Gwen was dedicated to exercising, particularly walking outside or at the mall daily. She was featured in the "Healthy and Fit" magazine at the age of 87. Family was everything to Gwen and she loved to spend time with her great grandchildren. She was a member of the Faith Tabernacle Church for many years. The family would like to thank the staff at Craft Care Homes of Holt, and Grace Hospice for caring for Gwen; and a special thanks to her dear friend Colleen Cooper. Following Gwen's wishes, there will be no services. Condolences may be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019