Gwendolyn Donahue
Idaho Falls - Gwendolyn Marie Donahue, 57, died July 24, 2019, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, following an eight year battle with Mesothelioma.
She was born in Lansing , Michigan on June 28, 1962, to Gary D. Sessions and Florence A. Sessions. Gwen spent her childhood in Lansing and graduated from Sexton High School in 1980. In 1982, she spent some time in Japan as an International Student. She went on to graduate from Michigan State University in 1985, with her Bachelor's Degree in Communications.
She served as a member of the St. Therese of Lisieux Parish in Lansing, Michigan. Once moving to Idaho Falls, she became a member at St. John Paul II Parish. During her time in Idaho, she was a successful business owner for over 20 years. She was a friendly, warm, loving person and enjoyed traveling and music. As a devoted mother, she always strived to live with Christian values. Because of her, all three of her children have excelled academically.
She is survived by her mother, Florence Sessions; her three children: Timothy, Kevin, and Gwyneth Donahue; her sisters, Maureen (Dave) Brooks; Karen (Joe) Weber; Kristena (Greg) Williams; brothers, Kirk (Jane) Sessions; Mark Sessions; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Gary D. Sessions.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Family First Medical, Teton Cancer Institute with Dr. Christian T. Shull M.D. Oncologist, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Mountain View Hospital, Pain & Spine Specialist, at the Idaho Cancer Center. They would also like to thank MD Anderson of Houston, Texas, and Teton Radiology.
The rite of committal will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Lansing, Michigan, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the at .
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 28, 2019