H. Hugh Hickok



Okemos - H. Hugh Hickok, age 94, passed away August 16, 2020 of natural causes in Okemos, Michigan. Hugh was born June 9, 1926 in Vermontville, Michigan, to the late Ward and Gladys Hickok. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Nashville High School in 1942. Hugh continued to work on the family farm until drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict. After his service he used the G. I. Bill to attend U of M and then MSU, graduating from MSU in 1956 with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. He served with the Internal Revenue Service in Detroit and Lansing for 30 years, becoming the highest-ranking auditor in the Lansing office.



Hugh enjoyed pheasant hunting and had a love for Army football, Kentucky Men's basketball, Connecticut Women's basketball - all of whom he supported in many ways. He had a great fondness for animals, dogs especially, and walked several neighbor's pets for many years. One of Hugh's greatest joys was the music of the Big Bands. His detailed knowledge of the music of that era was unparalleled and he built an extensive collection of the music of that era.



He was predeceased by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Robert Betts, Sr., his brother-in-law Dale Owen, and his beloved companion of many years, Nora MacKenzie. He is survived by his sister, Betty Car and her husband Richard, his sister Margaret Owen, and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Saturday, August 22nd, at the Daniels Funeral Home in Nashville. Masks will be required. A military burial service will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan at 1:30 on Monday, August 24th.



Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made in Hugh's name to the Capital Area Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.









