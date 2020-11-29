H. Robert Kull Jr.
Lansing, Formerly of Farmington Hills, MI - H. Robert "Bob" Kull Jr., 91, of Lansing, Michigan formerly of Farmington Hills, Michigan passed away November 18, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 67 years, Barbara Lucille (Friend) Kull, his children Suzanne (Michael) Mason and Lisa Kull; four grandchildren, Matthew, Brett, Drew, and Kirk; four great-grandchildren, Tulle, Merrick, Freyja, and Lydia; and many generations of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry R. Kull Sr. and Helen (Edelhoff) Kull, and his sisters Marilyn Brown, Pauline Saltzgaber, and Suzanne Hughes.
Bob was born in Saginaw, Michigan on February 8, 1929. He graduated from Traverse City High School and continued his education at Michigan State University (MSU) where he earned a degree in Hospitality Business while participating in the ROTC program. During this time he met Barbara and they married at the MSU Alumni Memorial Chapel on August 8, 1953.
The young couple started their married life at Fort Lee in Virginia. Lieutenant Kull served in the Army Quartermaster Corp., eventually being stationed in Hokkaido, Japan. Upon his return from military service, Bob acquired a Master's degree in Business at MSU, then joined Michigan Bell Telephone Company where he worked until his retirement in 1985.
One of Bob's lifelong loves was singing. He grew up in a musical household and sang bass with a barbershop quartet in high school and with the Glee Club in college. His love of music led to years of participation in church choirs and various local musical productions, including time spent as a member of the Capital City Chordsmen. Bob also helped to organize a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society (SPEBSQA). He supported each of his grandsons in their musical endeavors, providing a legacy and love of music for his family.
Bob and Barbara shared an interest in travel and were active in the Nomads travel club from the Detroit area. Their travel adventures took them to six continents and more than forty countries. They enjoyed ocean and river cruises in retirement.
Bob loved spending time with family and friends, especially at a family cottage on Bear Lake in Kalkaska, Michigan and at summer gatherings with the "Island Gang" on South Manitou Island in Leelanau County. A favorite with his nieces and nephews, Uncle Bob could always be counted on to liven up a party, provide a hand or a hug when needed, and deliver tricky ping-pong serves. Other pastimes Bob enjoyed included woodworking, creating travel photo albums, reading, and cheering on the MSU Spartans.
Bob will be remembered as a kind and considerate man with a strong work ethic. He had a positive influence on many throughout his life and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A graveside service with military honors will be held for immediate family on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery, 6415 Delta River Drive, Lansing, Michigan 48906. Arrangements are being handled by Peters & Murray Funeral Home in Grand Ledge, Michigan.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.