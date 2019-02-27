|
Hai Minh Tran
Lansing, Michigan - Age 61, passed away peacefully on February 23rd, 2019. He was born to Minh Tran and Muom Nguyen in Saigon, Vietnam. Muom peacefully passed away last year while Minh currently resides in Vietnam. Hai was a hard working retired employee of GM motors for 30 years and was a highly active member in the Vietnamese catholic community at St. Andrew Dung-Lac. Owner of Nu the Tailor clothing alteration business with his wife. Hai is married to the love of his life, Nu Tran in 1976, who currently resides in Lansing, MI. Loving father of Tram, Quoc (deceased), Ky, James, and Dorothy. Eldest of siblings: Duc, Thanh, Bic-Ngoc, Hung, Dao (deceased) and Tung. Hai will be remembered as loving, caring, hard working and humorous. His family and friends are blessed to have witnessed his aura of warmth and happiness from being in his presence. Hai will be missed and loved.
The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019, at 10 AM at the St. Andrew Dung-Lac Church, burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 27, 2019