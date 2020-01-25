Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
8:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Glendale Cemetery
2500 Mt Hope Rd
Okemos, MI
View Map
Hailee Rose Reilly Obituary
Hailee Rose Reilly

Haslett - Hailee Rose Reilly, age 25, of Haslett, MI passed away on January 19, 2020.

A visitation for Hailee will be held, January 30th, from 5-8 p.m. at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 1730 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823 with a funeral service starting at 8 p.m. A graveside will occur, January 31st, at 1 p.m. at Glendale Cemetery, 2500 Mt Hope Rd, Okemos, MI 48864.

Condolences may be shared at www.greastlansing.com for the Reilly family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
