Hailee Rose Reilly
Haslett - Hailee Rose Reilly, age 25, of Haslett, MI passed away on January 19, 2020.
A visitation for Hailee will be held, January 30th, from 5-8 p.m. at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 1730 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823 with a funeral service starting at 8 p.m. A graveside will occur, January 31st, at 1 p.m. at Glendale Cemetery, 2500 Mt Hope Rd, Okemos, MI 48864.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020