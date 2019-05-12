|
|
Harold C. Pugh
Lansing - Age 79, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Harold was born on June 9, 1939 in Lansing, MI, the son of the late Harold and Mary Margaret (Deruytter) Pugh. He graduated from Sexton High School in 1957 and retired from Napa Auto Parts in 2004. He was very proud of the 300 game he bowled and enjoyed his gambling trips to the casino. But most of all, he adored his animals and loved spending time with his family for Sunday dinners. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Rich Pugh, and cousin, Richard Chaffee. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marlene; children, Teresa (Mike) Fenska and their children, Mykayla (Kyle Shaw), Sydney, Danika, and Kylee Fenska; Julie Pugh; Christine (Michael) Streeter and her children, Justin, Adam, and Collin Kessler; and Harold Pugh and his children, Madeleine and Lillian Pugh; sister, Margaret (Gary) Gutchess; special pets, Abbey, Walter, Callie, and Cece; and many more loving family members. A Celebration of Harold's Life will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing. Visitation will be held on Tuesday before the service from 9:30-11:00 am at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow the service at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. In lieu of flowers, Harold has requested donations can be made to the Capital Area Humane Society. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 12, 2019