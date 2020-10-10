Harold Craig Schafer



Harold Craig Schafer, born on November 22, 1956, passed away September 12, 2020 Hereford, Arizona. He passed away peacefully, with loved ones at his side, after a long and courageous battle with Cancer. Years ago he was known for his work as cook at Tony's Lounge in Lansing, and in later years as a business owner/partner in Dallas, TX, before moving to and retiring in Arizona. He is preceded in death by parents Martha Windsor (Pecktil) and Joseph Jr Schafer, and brother Brian Schafer. He is survived by siblings Milo Schafer (wife Peggy) of Ionia; Colin Schafer of Tampa Florida; Marla Schafer of Lansing; Margaret Evangelesta (Husband Randy) of Sierra Vista Arizona; and Ida Vanbeelen (Husband Paul) of Saint Johns, and countless nieces and nephews. Services are open to the public (with social distancing and masks recommended) at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, 2619 North Grange Road, Fowler Monday October 12th at 3 pm.









