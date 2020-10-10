1/2
Harold Craig Schafer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Craig Schafer

Harold Craig Schafer, born on November 22, 1956, passed away September 12, 2020 Hereford, Arizona. He passed away peacefully, with loved ones at his side, after a long and courageous battle with Cancer. Years ago he was known for his work as cook at Tony's Lounge in Lansing, and in later years as a business owner/partner in Dallas, TX, before moving to and retiring in Arizona. He is preceded in death by parents Martha Windsor (Pecktil) and Joseph Jr Schafer, and brother Brian Schafer. He is survived by siblings Milo Schafer (wife Peggy) of Ionia; Colin Schafer of Tampa Florida; Marla Schafer of Lansing; Margaret Evangelesta (Husband Randy) of Sierra Vista Arizona; and Ida Vanbeelen (Husband Paul) of Saint Johns, and countless nieces and nephews. Services are open to the public (with social distancing and masks recommended) at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, 2619 North Grange Road, Fowler Monday October 12th at 3 pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved