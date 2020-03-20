Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Darbor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Darbor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Darbor Obituary
Harold Darbor

Holt - Age 90, passed away March 19, 2020. He was born June 26, 1929, in Holt, MI, to the late Raymond and Gladys Darbor.

Harold was a self-made man, and was very active in the community. He coached Little League baseball, loved to hunt, fish, camp, and he served as a Delhi volunteer firefighter. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict.

Survived by his children, Robert Darbor, Daniel (Kathy Stralka) Darbor, Vickie (Kim) Cook, and Theodore (Mitzi) Darbor; grandchildren, Matthew, Diana, Ashley, Kathleen, Kelsey, Aimee, Cara, and Sarah; many great-grandchildren; and his lifelong friend, Bruce Hancock.

A celebration of Harold's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Buck/Reasoner Post 238, Holt, MI. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -