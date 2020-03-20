|
|
Harold Darbor
Holt - Age 90, passed away March 19, 2020. He was born June 26, 1929, in Holt, MI, to the late Raymond and Gladys Darbor.
Harold was a self-made man, and was very active in the community. He coached Little League baseball, loved to hunt, fish, camp, and he served as a Delhi volunteer firefighter. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict.
Survived by his children, Robert Darbor, Daniel (Kathy Stralka) Darbor, Vickie (Kim) Cook, and Theodore (Mitzi) Darbor; grandchildren, Matthew, Diana, Ashley, Kathleen, Kelsey, Aimee, Cara, and Sarah; many great-grandchildren; and his lifelong friend, Bruce Hancock.
A celebration of Harold's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Buck/Reasoner Post 238, Holt, MI. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020