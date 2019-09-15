|
|
Harold Higgins
Lansing - Harold H. Higgins, 95, of Delta Township, formerly of Portland, MI passed away on September 11, 2019 in Lansing, MI. Harold was retired from General Motors and proudly served in the United States Army during WWII.
He survived by stepchildren, Gary (Joyce) Wickerham, Sharon Antoinette, and Ronald Wickerham; 3 step-grandchildren; 2 step-great grandchildren, 5 nieces and 1 nephew.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 2:00 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, with Military Honors to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 15, 2019