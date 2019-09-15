Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Higgins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Higgins Obituary
Harold Higgins

Lansing - Harold H. Higgins, 95, of Delta Township, formerly of Portland, MI passed away on September 11, 2019 in Lansing, MI. Harold was retired from General Motors and proudly served in the United States Army during WWII.

He survived by stepchildren, Gary (Joyce) Wickerham, Sharon Antoinette, and Ronald Wickerham; 3 step-grandchildren; 2 step-great grandchildren, 5 nieces and 1 nephew.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 2:00 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, with Military Honors to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now