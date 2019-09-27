|
Harold Matz
Wacousta - Harold H. Matz, 92 of Wacousta died on September 26, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1927 on the family farm located on Bauer Road North of Grand Ledge. He was a World War II Navy Veteran and worked as a Die Sinker at GM, Federal Drop Forge and Lindell Drop Forge. He is survived by three daughters, Dianne (Gabriel) Matz-Rodas, Debra (Robert) Matz-Morgan and Dorene Matz; grandchildren, Jaclyn Menacher, Nathan (Nick) Menacher, Taylor and Bailie Morgan. A funeral service will be held Monday, September 30, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Hope Church, Garden Chapel, 202 S. Creyts Rd., Lansing, Michigan 48917. Visitation will be Monday at the church from 11-12 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Wacousta Cemetery. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 27, 2019