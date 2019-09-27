Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Hope Church, Garden Chapel
202 S. Creyts Rd.
Lansing, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Hope Church, Garden Chapel
202 S. Creyts Rd.
Lansing, MI
Harold Matz


1927 - 2019
Harold Matz Obituary
Harold Matz

Wacousta - Harold H. Matz, 92 of Wacousta died on September 26, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1927 on the family farm located on Bauer Road North of Grand Ledge. He was a World War II Navy Veteran and worked as a Die Sinker at GM, Federal Drop Forge and Lindell Drop Forge. He is survived by three daughters, Dianne (Gabriel) Matz-Rodas, Debra (Robert) Matz-Morgan and Dorene Matz; grandchildren, Jaclyn Menacher, Nathan (Nick) Menacher, Taylor and Bailie Morgan. A funeral service will be held Monday, September 30, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Hope Church, Garden Chapel, 202 S. Creyts Rd., Lansing, Michigan 48917. Visitation will be Monday at the church from 11-12 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Wacousta Cemetery. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
Download Now