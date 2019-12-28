|
Rev. Dr. Harold R. Cherry
Huntington, Indiana - Rev. Dr. Harold R. Cherry, age 94, passed away peacefully, moving on to better experience the blessed hope in Jesus Christ, on December 27, 2019, at his nursing home facility in Huntington, Indiana.
Harold was born October 1, 1925, at Charlotte, Michigan, the second son of Richard R. Cherry and Ruth L. (Snore) Cherry. He graduated from Charlotte High School in 1942 as class valedictorian. He went on to graduate twice from Huntington College (Indiana) with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1945 and a Bachelor of Divinity degree in 1947.
He was converted to salvation in Christ at age 13 and immediately experienced the call to Christian ministry. He married his college sweetheart, Ruby M. Rawley, July 8, 1948, in Virginia. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2008. Harold and Ruby had four children. He lived most of his life in Michigan except for his last few years in Huntington, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ruby, his parents Richard and Ruth, and his three brothers Maurice, Howard, and Herbert. He is survived by son Judge Paul (Kristi), daughter Dr. Constance, son Rev. R. Kevin (Sharon), son Ronald (Debbie), daughter-in-law Jeanette, 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Having a life-long strong interest in education, he earned two Masters degrees from Calvin Theological Seminary and Western Michigan University and a Ph. D. degree from Michigan State University in Rhetoric and Public Address.
He devoted his life to full-time Christian gospel ministry. He was ordained a minister by the Michigan Conference of the United Brethren in Christ denomination in 1949. Harold and his wife Ruby served U. B. pastorates at nine churches over 44 years in central and western Michigan. For the Michigan Conference he served as Recording Secretary for 54 years, Treasurer for 31 years, as dual pastor and Conference Superintendent for many years, on the Conference Council for 39 years, on the Lane Dulcenia Memorial Home Board of Directors for 30 years, the Conference General Board of Administration for many years, the Huntington College Board of Trustees for eight years, the Conference's Board of Missions, Board of Publications, and the Preacher's Aid Board all for many years. He was elected as delegate to the Quadrennial General Conference for the world U.B. denomination nine times.
He wrote published commentary for adult Sunday School books for 10 publications over 20 years. He authored sections of books on U.B. church history and on U.B. theology.
As a committed Bible believer, Harold read his Bible daily from age 11 for 83 years to the time of his death. He enjoyed Christian music, gardening, and watching college football and basketball, especially the MSU games. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Ruby, twice to the Holy Land, and three other trips to Europe and the British Isles. Years ago Harold and Ruby established an endowed scholarship fund at Huntington University for aspiring ministerial students.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm, with the funeral service at 1:30pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, East Chapel, 1730 East Grand River Avenue, East Lansing, Michigan. Following the funeral service, burial will be beside his wife Ruby at Maple Hill Cemetery in Charlotte, Michigan, including a brief grave side service of committal.
Suggested memorial contributions are to Lane Dulcenia Memorial Home or to Huntington University.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019