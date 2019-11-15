|
|
Harold R. "Hal" James, Sr.
Lansing - Age 87, died November 8, 2019. Born November 23, 1931 The son of Richard F James and Genevieve James (Jennie Schiro) in Lansing, MI. Mr. James had been employed at Hough Brother's of Sunfield, MI and retired from Abrams Aerial Survey of Lansing, MI where he was a supervisor.
He was the beloved husband of 67 years to Janet K James (Earley) whom he married on July 5, 1952. He was preceded in death on September 20, 2019 by his wife Janet. Beloved father to Linda (Don) Dunn, of FL, Dennis (deceased) Debbie James of Hastings, MI, Harold Jr. (Joan) James of AZ, Michael James of Lansing, MI. Proud grandfather of Lisa (Joey) Ritenour, Adam (Erin) Povlitz, Nichole (Jeremy) Olson, Dennis James II. Paul and Maurica James. He was the proud great grandfather to Braendon, Sydnee, JT, Cohen, Harley, Hunter, and Cole and Elle of FL. He graduated from Eastern High School, where he was involved in many sports. He was also one of the founders of The Capital City Midget Tackle Football League. His team, The Flying Drakes won the city championship in 1968. He also coached Men's Softball for Abram's Aerial and his team won the city championship one of the years. He enjoyed helping form the lives of the young men he coached and was very influential in many of their futures. He loved to bowl both in Lansing, and Lake Odessa. Harold was also on two church building committee's first at Olivet Baptist Church of Lansing, MI, and later at Sunfield United Methodist Church. He was community minded and often supported it in many ways. He loved tinkering in the barn behind the house and was always willing to help anyone out that asked him to. He loved to make you laugh, and his smile and sense of humor will be missed. A memorial service will be held 11 AM Saturday , January 4, at Christ Community Church, 227 N. Capitol Ave., Lansing, MI with Reverend Michael Dunkelberger officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 AM preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a may be made in memory of Mr. James. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019