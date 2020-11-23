1/1
Harold Riley Dockham
Lansing - Harold R. Dockham, age 96 passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital. He was born July 27, 1924 in Orange Twp., MI, the son of George and Louiza (Hisson) Dockham.

Harold was an accomplished bowler with multiple 300 games and in his 90's he still carried a 204 average. He bowled on many leagues over the years at Royal Scot and Pro Bowl. Harold served his country in the U. S. Army and Air Force during WWII. He was a former electrician and retired from B & D Electric. He was a gifted dancer and loved to dance. Many things brought joy to Harold's life but his greatest joy was the time he spent with his wife, Shirley.

He is survived by a brother, Kenneth Dockham and many nieces & nephews. Harold is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley who passed away on January 15, 2018; 4 brothers, Lee, William, Howard and George Dockham; and sister, Martha Waldon.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Lansing. There will be visiting one hour prior at the Cemetery. Memorial Contributions in Harold's memory may be made to Veterans Affairs. On-line condolences may be made at GRLansing.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
5174821533
