Harold W. England



Tarpon Springs, FL - Harold W. England, 91 of Tarpon Springs, FL passed away 10/4/2020. A native of the Michigan-Lansing area and a retired employee of Oldsmobile- GM Motors. His wife and daughter preceded him in death. He is Survived by 3 nieces. His final wishes were to be cremated without any service or memorial.









