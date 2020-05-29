Harriet Cavert McDaniel
Harriet Morrison Cavert McDaniel went home to the Lord on May 25th, 2020. She was born May 31st, 1926 to Walter Dudley Cavert and Harriet Harrer Cavert, in Oswego, N.Y. Harriet was known for her curiosity for life, intelligence, progressiveness, resilience and deep faith.
Growing up in Oswego and Syracuse, NY, Harriet enjoyed climbing trees, horseback riding, skiing and riding her bike without hands. Harriet graduated from Nottingham High School in 1944.
Harriet attended Park College from 1944 to 1948, then attended the University of Oklahoma where she received a Master of Science degree, the only woman in her class. In 1950, while at the University, Harriet met and married Clyde H. McDaniel Jr., of Ft. Worth, Texas.
Harriet and Clyde raised four children, Martin Cavert McDaniel (Anne), Michael Cavert McDaniel (Ann), Lea Lynn McDaniel Walker (Marion) and Mark Cavert McDaniel. Her greatest gift to her children was to instill in them the need and priceless value of public service. Her educational accomplishments also imbued in them a lifelong love of learning. Harriet taught as an adjunct professor at Cornell University, then at Carmel and West Middle Schools in Auburn, NY. Harriet's spiritual life was inextricably bound to the Presbyterian Church, where her Father and Uncle were esteemed ministers. Fittingly, she and her sister both married Presbyterian ministers. Harriet remained involved in Christian Education and Church missions for her entire life.
After retirement, Harriet and Clyde both worked as Presbyterian missionaries on the Navajo Reservation for nine years. She lived her last 27 years in Okemos, where she volunteered at Fenner Arboretum and the Greater Lansing Food Bank.
After family, Harriet's greatest passion was for nature and the environment. A walk in the woods or on the seashore with Harriet was a treat due to her ability to name a bird, simply by a snippet of song, or to identify any seashell. No plant or tree, however rare, would go unnamed. Her peaceful, calm countenance when she was in the woods, exemplified how much Harriet saw God in both life and nature around her. Harriet loved classical music and loved to sing. Her entire life she sang in a church choir and any other choir she could find.
Harriet had nine grandchildren: Corrie McDaniel Shumaker (Jesse), Tessa McDaniel Janssen (Matt), Baraka Liu Walker (Ahesha), Kamaria Walker, Taalibah Walker, James McDaniel, Hilary McDaniel Stafford (Patrick), Cody McDaniel, and Luke McDaniel. Harriet also had nine great grandchildren: Madelyn Shumaker, Skyler Janssen, Lydia Janssen, Kimorah Walker, Kuran Walker, Kamilah Walker, Justice Walker, River Walker, and Jaliyah Walker.
In lieu of flowers or other memorials, the family requests that donations be made in Harriet's name to the Greater Lansing Food Bank, P.O. Box 16224, Lansing, MI, 48901 or www.greaterlansingfoodback.org.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Okemos, when conditions permit.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.