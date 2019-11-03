|
Harriet "Kay" Delaney
Laingsburg - Harriet "Kay" Delaney (Anderson), age 74 of Laingsburg, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was lovingly cared for by her family at home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Laingsburg at 11:00 AM. The Rev. Fr. Bob Bacik will officiate with burial to follow at Oak Plains Cemetery in Shaftsburg. The family will receive friends starting at 10 AM prior to the funeral service and at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Perry on Monday November 4th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. There will be a Rosary service Monday evening at 7:00 PM.
Harriet Kay was born in Lansing, MI the daughter of Lucille and Lowell Anderson. Harriet married Charles "Chuck" Delany on January 5, 1963. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who loved to be in the company of those close to her. She was selfless in her constant acts of kindness to others and never expected anything in return; always contributing her time and efforts to her family, friends and community.
Surviving her are her four children, Layna (Dave) Korcal, Kathleen (Loren) Conklin, Patrick (Kim) Delaney, and Jeffrey (Karen) Delaney. Also surviving her are 13 grandchildren, Nick Panessidi & Sarah Brown, Andrew (Ashley) Korcal, Sean (Hannah) Korcal, Amanda Korcal, Tyler Neros, Joshua & fiancee' Kelsey Wieler, Miranda Delaney, Collen, Cora and Charlotte Delaney, Ashtyn (Colin) Smith, Tayler (Noah Watkins) Conklin, and Justin Conklin, 4 great grandchildren, Sam and Eloise Smith, Elizabeth Korcal and, Madi Brown. Special thank you to dear friend, Jane Fortman. Harriet is predeceased by her husband Charles Delaney, parents Lucille and Lowell Anderson, and her brother Terry Anderson. Memorials are suggested to St. Isidore's Catholic Church or the Davies Project of Mid-Michigan. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019