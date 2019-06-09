Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
2912 Pleasant Grove Road
Lansing, MI
Harriette Cynthia (Poole) Norvell

Harriette Cynthia (Poole) Norvell Obituary
Harriette Cynthia (Poole) Norvell

Lansing - Age 79, went to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. In death as in life, her loving husband, Merritt, was by her side.

Born on March 5, 1940, in Massillon, Ohio, to the late Leroy and Sadie (Bostick) Poole. Shortly after high school she met the man that was to be her spouse for 56 years, Merritt Norvell. Married July 4th, 1962, to this union was born two sons, Jay and Aaron.

Cynthia was one of those unique individuals who knew and understood her purpose in life and what God wanted her to do. Her passion for life was her fuel and she kept that fuel in well-stocked supply. When asked how she was, her response was always, "I'M BLESSED."

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leroy and Elvis; and many cherished family and friends.

She leaves a legacy to be treasured by her husband, Merritt; sons, Jay (Kim) and Aaron (Lysken); grandson Jaden and granddaughter Raelee Harriett; sisters, Rosetta Johnson, Hazel Poole and Johnetta (Doug) Simmons and many nieces and nephews who were very dear to her; adopted family, friends and the many souls she touched along her way.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 2912 Pleasant Grove Road, Lansing, Michigan.

Memorials should be made in Cynthia's name to: The , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123, or or 800-227-2345. Send acknowledgements to 4236 Pine Tree Lane, Lansing, Michigan 48911. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019
