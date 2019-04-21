|
Harrison Oliver "Harry" Rees
Lansing - Harrison Oliver "Harry" Rees, age 90, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on April 14, 2019 in Lansing. Born on November 30, 1928 in Delhi Township, Harry lived a long and happy life. Harry is survived by his wife of 69 years, Loraine; children, Deborah Beatty, Rick (Kathryn) Rees, Brad (Laura) Rees and Mark (Tina) Rees; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Rees; and mother-in-law, Irene (Babcock) Dunham. Harry was preceded in death by his father Harold K "Ben" Rees and mother Irene (Pull) Rees, sister Suzann Wright, brothers Thomas Rees and Graydon Rees, father-in-law Laurits Dunham, and grandson Brad Beatty. Special thanks to Bruce and Bonnie Dunham for their love and care through the years. Harry was a Lansing Eastern High School graduate and a Golden Gloves boxer. He proudly served as Sergeant in the Marines during the Korean Conflict. Later, he served as a Captain with the Lansing Fire Department and owned Glendale Construction. In retirement, Harry and Loraine lived in Weeki Wachee, Florida. They returned to Lansing in 2017.Harry was a devoted husband, active church member and president of his homeowners association. He enjoyed golf and playing the piano, especially "honky tonk" music. His many friends and family will miss his humor, lively stories and strength. But they also know he would tell them to "stay happy." A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, April 27 at Bethel Baptist Church in Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 21, 2019