Harry Fratzke
Harry Fratzke

Age 60, died October 27, 2020 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Funeral services will be held at Tiffany Funeral home in Lansing with Rev. Paul J. Lindloff officiating. Visitation begins at 10 AM with funeral following at 1AM. The son of Sigismund and Hildegard (Freundt) Fratzke, Mr. Fratzke was born in Lansing and attended school in Grand Ledge before obtaining his bachelors degree from Ferris State University. He was a computer programmer for the Michigan Lottery. Mr. Fratzke was a traveler who enjoyed his frequent trips to Germany to visit family, as well as those throughout the United States. He was an avid gamer who enjoyed the company of friends while also spending time golfing, bowling and playing fantasy football with his family. He is survived by his parents Sigismund and Hilda Fratzke, along with his aunts and uncles, and many cousins. He will be missed.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
