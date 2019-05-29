Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Haslett Community Church UCC,
1427 Haslett Rd,
Haslett,, MI
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Haslett Community Church UCC,
1427 Haslett Rd
Haslett, MI
Haslett - Harry's family considered him the kindest, most stoic, consummate father, teacher, nurturer and protector.

Harry Herbert Curtis born June 22, 1927 passed away on May 26, 2019 at the age of 91.

He was born in Lake Orion, MI to Herbert and Gertrude (Wells) Curtis.

He married the love of his life Dorothy Lorraine Sautter on January 18, 1951.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rex, Max, and Otis; sister, Luella Curtis Haddrill, and his daughter-in-law Brenda Curtis.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 69 years, Dorothy; sons Bruce, Craig (Julie Wood-Johnson), and Donald (Monia); daughters Heidi (Patrick) Dalton, and Ingrid Curtis; sisters Elva Curtis Knust, and Mildred Curtis Cooper; along with 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grand children.

Harry was an avid cross country skier, hunter, camper and cyclist. He participated with the tri-county bicycle association. He was also a 4 time survivor of cancer.

He was a long time member of Haslett Community Church. Harry had many careers in sales he was a service manager, personal manager at his brothers Ford Dealership, Max Curtis Ford. He owned his own car dealership, worked in real estate and sold smoker eater systems.

A celebration of life for Harry will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Haslett Community Church UCC, 1427 Haslett Rd, Haslett, MI 48840, with the Reverend Dr. Eugene Blair officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Lake Orion Veterans Association, 312 S Broadway St. Lake Orion, MI 48362, WKAR T.V., 404 Wilson Road, Room 212, East Lansing, MI 48823; or the , 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526 Dallas, TX 75244. All three of these organizations were near and dear to Harry's heart.

On line condolences can be made to www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 29, 2019
