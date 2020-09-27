1/1
Dr. Harry J. DeVore D.o.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Harry J. DeVore D.O.

St. Johns - Dr. Harry J. DeVore, D.O. age 92 passed away at Hazel Findlay Country Manor on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born on August 1, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Harry L. and Z. Marie (Thompson) DeVore. Harry graduated from Hoopeston High School in Illinois, graduated from Purdue University with a degree in pharmacy and then from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (MO). On February 1, 1950 he married W. Jeanne Cline in Hoopeston, IL. Dr. DeVore was in medical practice in St. Johns for over 52 years, delivering over 4,000 babies in his career, and he was the first Medical Director at Hazel Findlay Country Manor, as well as serving on their board for 16 years. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne, daughter Linda DeVore of AZ and son Stephen DeVore of Allegan, MI.

There are 4 grandchildren, Karri (Ed) Perry, Todd DeVore, Amanda (Jason) Gaffney, and Michael DeVore. 7 great grandchildren, Chelsea, Sydney, Lynsey, Rachel and Braelin Perry, Cameron and Austin DeVore. There are 3 great great-grandchildren Avery, Jackson, and Amil Perry.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 3-8 P.M. Private funeral services will be held later. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved