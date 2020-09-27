Dr. Harry J. DeVore D.O.
St. Johns - Dr. Harry J. DeVore, D.O. age 92 passed away at Hazel Findlay Country Manor on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born on August 1, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Harry L. and Z. Marie (Thompson) DeVore. Harry graduated from Hoopeston High School in Illinois, graduated from Purdue University with a degree in pharmacy and then from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (MO). On February 1, 1950 he married W. Jeanne Cline in Hoopeston, IL. Dr. DeVore was in medical practice in St. Johns for over 52 years, delivering over 4,000 babies in his career, and he was the first Medical Director at Hazel Findlay Country Manor, as well as serving on their board for 16 years. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne, daughter Linda DeVore of AZ and son Stephen DeVore of Allegan, MI.
There are 4 grandchildren, Karri (Ed) Perry, Todd DeVore, Amanda (Jason) Gaffney, and Michael DeVore. 7 great grandchildren, Chelsea, Sydney, Lynsey, Rachel and Braelin Perry, Cameron and Austin DeVore. There are 3 great great-grandchildren Avery, Jackson, and Amil Perry.
The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 3-8 P.M. Private funeral services will be held later. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.