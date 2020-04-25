|
|
Dr. Harry J. Schmidt
Owatonna, MN - 1924-2020
Harry Justus Schmidt, MD, FACS, of Owatonna, MN (formerly East Lansing, MI) passed away at age 95 on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Born in Humberstone, Ontario in 1924, Harry grew up in Buffalo, NY - oldest of 3 children in a pastor's family- and graduated from Buffalo Technical High School. He went on to complete his undergraduate degree at Michigan State University, and medical school and surgical residency- under nationally known Dr. Frederick Coller- at the University of Michigan.
Drafted into the Army during the Korean War, he served as Captain of a MASH unit. He met his future wife, Rhoda, the morning he was shipping out, and knew immediately that she was "the one." Together they made East Lansing, Michigan home, were active in health care, the arts, church organizations and delighted in raising four children, including twin boys.
In the 1960's, Harry served as Director of Medical Education at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing MI, developing the first true emergency room in Michigan - with dedicated physicians trained in trauma treatment. This model lead to the establishment of the Emergency Medicine specialty. As he shared knowledge and expertise gained in Korea for skin grafts and skin banks with the University of Michigan, one of those physicians later developed the premier skin bank in the country - impacting thousands of people with severe burns. Harry was a member of the Ingham County Medical Society, helped establish the Medical School at Michigan State and served on their Board. He was a Fellow in the American College of Surgeons, serving as an examiner for 15 years, and was an active member in the Frederick A. Coller Surgical Society at the University of Michigan.
Dr. Schmidt loved every day that he could practice surgery and help heal others. "I never turned down a case," he was quoted as saying. He operated on hundreds of clergy and fellow physicians and never charged them for his services, feeling it was the least he could do for God's messengers and for his profession.
Harry was an avid all-sports athlete; highly competitive and yet always a true gentleman. Amongst his athletic accomplishments - ranked 3rd best squash player in the Lansing area for 25 years, and a 4-handicap golfer for over 20 years. He competed in 10 US Amateur / US Open Qualifiers - always shooting under 76 and finishing in the top 1/3 of the field. He won the Walnut Hills Club Championship twice, the All-City Seniors once, and "shot his age" 11 times, ages 77-88. At age 80, he bowled a 190 average, and the game of bridge was greatly enjoyed for his competitive outlet after age 88.
A lifelong advocate of education (Master Gardener at age 75) and the arts - orchestra, opera, ballet, theater and movies - Harry especially enjoyed reading a wide cross-section of literature.
A devout Christian in the Lutheran Church, Harry believed that our purpose in life is to live in service to God and humanity. It was a life well-lived in unselfish dedication to God, faith, family, friends and medicine.
Preceded in death by his wife of 45 years (Rhoda) and son (Robert); survived by his children Maren (Al) DeLaitsch; Andrew and Reed; sister Marjorie Miller; grandsons Brian (Cassie) DeLaitsch, Jeff (Emine) DeLaitsch; grandchildren Samuel, Lucas, Vera and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Olaf College Skindlov Family Endowment Fund for student scholarships. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020