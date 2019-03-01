|
|
Harry Ross Sparks
Ithaca - Harry Ross Sparks, 86 of Ithaca passed away on January 31, 2019. Harry "Sparky" Sparks was born May 1, 1932, in Lansing to the late Harry and Bernice Sparks. Harry married Lillian Madeline Struble on May 11, 1951. Sparky was a Korean war veteran. Sparky was a master electrician for many years in Harrison, and he and Lillian moved to Lansing in the late 80's and became a master electrician for the State of Michigan, where he retired from in 1999. Sparky was predeceased by his wife Lillian, brother Bud and parents, Harry Sparks and Bernice Nippo. Sparky is survived by his three children, Stephen (Crystal) Sparks of Harrison, Brian of Clio and Dorinda (Robert) Boak of Eaton Rapids. He is also survived by five grandchildren Trevor (Renee) Shaw of Harrison, Collette (Daniel) Graham of Grayling, Amanda (Adam) Howard of Clio, Crystal (Ryan) Cook of Dewitt, and Steve Sparks of Harrison along with nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to a Veterans organization in his memory. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services per his wishes. Internment will be in Eaton Rapids, next to his beloved wife Lillian.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 1, 2019