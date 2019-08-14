Services
Field & Leik Funeral Home - Dimondale
122 W. Washington
Dimondale, MI 48821
(517) 646-0515
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Field & Leik Funeral Home - Dimondale
122 W. Washington
Dimondale, MI 48821
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Field & Leik Funeral Home - Dimondale
122 W. Washington
Dimondale, MI 48821
Hartley R. Cunningham

Hartley R. Cunningham Obituary
Hartley R. Cunningham

Eaton Rapids - Age 99, died August 11, 2019. He was born November 2, 1919 in Zion, Illinois, a son of Errett and Maude (Battenfield) Cunningham. Hartley was a farmer and was an Army veteran of World War II, serving as a Tank Commander. Surviving is his niece, Nancy (Jim) Sanders and nephew, Robert Burke. Services 12 noon Thursday, Aug. 15, at Field & Leik Funeral Home, Dimondale, with Rev. Scott Crane officiating. Interment will follow at Dimondale Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. The family would like to thank Debbie Conklin and the Craft Care Home for their kind and compassionate care given to Hartley.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
