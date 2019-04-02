|
Harvey Keith Walters
Laingsburg - Harvey Keith Walters of Laingsburg went home to the Lord and to his beloved wife, Janette, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, St. Lawrence Campus in Lansing. He passed away peacefully at age 91. Harvey had been surrounded by family and friends for the past few weeks, during his brief illness.
He forever touched friends and acquaintances with his smile and easy-going way.
Visitation will be at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, 203 E. First North St., Laingsburg, on Tuesday, April 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, April 3 from 10 to 11 a.m.
A celebration of Harvey's life will be celebrated Wednesday, April 3 at 11 a.m.at the funeral home with Rev. Brian West officiating. Interment will be immediately afterward at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Laingsburg. A meal will follow at American Legion Clare Burt Post #248 in Laingsburg.
Harvey was born December 22, 1927 in Laingsburg, the son of John and Mary (Phelps) Walters. He attended the Laingsburg Community Schools, then went on to serve his country in the United States Army.
Harvey Walters and Janette Ione Doyle were united in marriage on November 22, 1952 at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Laingsburg. They celebrated 59 years devoted to each other before she passed away on March 14, 2012.
His lifelong work, as a custodian/caretaker for the Laingsburg Community Schools, will never be forgotten. He was a chaperone for a remarkable 26 years on LHS Senior Trips. He had a passion for rebuilding antique cars; Harvey's automobile collection was a fixture at local car shows and community parades.
Harvey loved his work at Twilliger's Tavern, where he especially enjoyed the breakfast crowd.
In addition to this wife, Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Kate; and grandson Joshua.
Survivors include their four children, David (Richelle) Walters of Laingsburg; Lucinda Walters of Lansing; James Walters of Laingsburg and Steven Walters of DeWitt; grandchildren Evan, Erin, Desire, Alicia, Donnell, Jackie, Stephanie, Crystal and Chelsea; great-grandchildren Anna, Braden and Elijah; a sister, Joyce, and brothers John (Marilyn) Walters, Donald Walters, Harry Walters, Kenneth (Dee) Walters, and Wendell Walters.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the s Project, and also to Hospice House of Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 2, 2019