Hazel Boersma
East Lansing - Hazel Dulina (Lanway) Harte Boersma, 100, of East Lansing, MI passed away June 5, 2019. Hazel was born December 14, 1918 in Kingston, MI to Loren and Anna (Campbell) Lanway. She loved to hunt and fish and especially enjoyed her hunting trips to Canada. Hazel also liked traveling to Florida and Wyoming. Hazel was a member of the VFW, the Bath American Legion Post 412, and Pilgrim Congregational Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Gregory Harte, and second husband, John Boersma. Hazel is survived by daughters, Lewetta Harte, Sharon Melvin; grandchildren, Trisha, Molly, D.J.; 4 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. A Graveside Service for Hazel will take place at 11:00 am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bath, MI. Those desiring may make donations to Pilgrim Congregational Church, 125 S. Pennsylvania, Lansing 48912. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grdewitt.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 6, 2019