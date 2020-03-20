|
Helen Benjamin
Grand Ledge - Helen Benjamin, born August 11, 1934, daughter of, William, and Margaret (Yerks) Padgham, passed away on March 17, 2020 in Alexandria, Virginia after a short illness. Helen was a long-time resident of Delta Township, where she and her husband Dale built and operated Benjamin Parking Lot Maintenance. Helen loved music and sang and toured with the Michigan-Ohio choir, and was very proud to have sung with the Russian Kremlin Capella Choir with Larnelle Harris in Moscow. Helen enjoyed traveling with her husband by motorhome.
Helen was predeceased by her loving husband, Dale of 61 years in 2016, her son, Thomas Benjamin, her sister, Neta Smith, and brother, Neil Padgham. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Benjamin-Bothwell, Ph.D. and son-in-law Robert Bothwell of Alexandria, Virginia and two grandsons, Matthew Benjamin and his wife Trisha of Newaygo, Michigan and Marshall Benjamin and his wife Tina of Brohman, Michigan; daughter-in-law, Shelly Benjamin of Howard City, Michigan and many other loving family members including several great-grandchildren.
A private grave side service will be held. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the American Cancer Association. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 29, 2020