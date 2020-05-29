Helen Christy Powers
1931 - 2020
Helen Christy Powers

Formerly of Williamston - Helen Christy Powers (Barnes) passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 in Portland, Michigan, surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Jackson, Michigan, on September 7, 1931, Helen was a 1949 graduate of Sexton High School in Lansing and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Carl Powers; her parents, Donna and Durward Barnes; and her granddaughter, Molly Powers.

Helen is survived by her children, Doug (Kelly) Powers and Lee Ann Powers Hull (Steven Scott); grandchildren, Ryan, Olivia, and Jonpatrick Powers; sisters, Ruth Ann (James - deceased) DeMarco and Barbara (Steve) Musselman; as well as many nephews and nieces.

An avid sports fan, accomplished violinist, and the family historian, Helen could often be found watching Detroit Lions and Tigers games as well as Michigan State basketball and football. She also enjoyed listening to the radio, discussing current events, and baking cookies for her family.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Helen requested that contributions be made to SierraRose Farms Healing Hearts with Horses in her memory. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.






Published in Lansing State Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
