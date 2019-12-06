Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
Helen Hendrickson
1926 - 2019
Lansing - Age 93, our loving mother, Helen, joined the heavenly card game on Thursday, December 05, 2019. Helen was smart, frugal and fiercely competitive at playing cribbage, poker and euchre. Born in South Saint Paul, Minnesota to Frank and Rosalie Kosowski, Helen lived most of her life in Lansing, Michigan. She worked at the Michigan State Capital Building for the House of Representatives, where she was highly regarded for her accuracy, attention to detail and excellent spelling and grammar skills.

Above all, Helen deeply loved her children, Thomas (Robin) Hendrickson, Eric (Anja-Katrin) Hendrickson, Nancy (Bryan) Durrett and Mary (Jon) Nelson. Also surviving are Helen's 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and her sister, Rose Thurston. Helen was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Helen's life and faith will be held in the spring at St. Mary Cathedral. Private entombment of Helen's ashes will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the thoughtful staff at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility, especially Tiger, as well as Heartland Hospice Services for their compassionate care of Helen. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or in memory of Helen E. Hendrickson. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
