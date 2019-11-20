|
Helen Gervin
Lansing - Helen "Brooklyn" Gervin, 97 of Lansing, MI went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 14, 2019. Brooklyn was born December 21, 1921 in Brooklyn, NY, moving to Lansing in the 1940's.
Brooklyn loved people and worked in customer service, retiring from Meijer. No one was a stranger to her - she talked to everyone and helped anyone she could. She also worked at the voting polls and was known as the "Slime Lady" at Impression 5. Brooklyn also enjoyed playing Bingo, going on casino trips, and watching sports on TV.
Brooklyn is survived by her children: Dan (Stephanie) Smith, Margie (Dennis) Cunningham, Mark (Janet) Smith, Candy (Ed) Schaeffer, and Mindy (Dave) Soulliere; grandchildren, Michelle Carpenter, Christine Smith, Jason Smith, Nicole Cunningham, Dennis Cunningham II, Jason Van Douser, Luke Smith, Tyler Nunemaker, Miranda Brunner, K.C. Schaeffer, Jessica Arnold, and Elizabeth Rutherford; as well as her great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. Saint Joseph St., Lansing, MI on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 10am-2pm.
Donations and memorials may be made to the .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019