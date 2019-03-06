|
Helen H. Green
Grand Ledge - Helen H. Green, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 26, 1923 in Eaton County, MI, daughter to Harvey and Mable (Hosey) Nye. Helen was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Grand Ledge; former employee of J.W. Knapps Dept. Store in Lansing; for many years an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary with Sheridan V.F.W. Post 5065 Auxiliary, State V.F.W. Honor Guard Auxiliary, and the National and State Auxiliary. Helen was a talented baker, seamstress, and very devoted to her family. She enjoyed her time living at Holland Lake and playing cards with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Green Sasse of Grand Ledge, grandchildren: Lori (Tom) Lardie, Pamela (Mark) Peters and Ryan Carter; great granddaughters, Brittany and Megan, and was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Walter Green, daughter Judy, brother Harvey Nye, and sisters Dorothy Bennett, Grace Richards, and Jean Kempf.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 345 Edwards St., Grand Ledge, with Rev. Fr. James Eisele as celebrant. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be held at Peters & Murray Funeral Home in Grand Ledge Thursday 4-7 p.m., with Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Home Hospice, St. Michael Catholic Church, or www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 6, 2019