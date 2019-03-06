Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
345 Edwards St.
Grand Ledge, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen H. Green


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen H. Green Obituary
Helen H. Green

Grand Ledge - Helen H. Green, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 26, 1923 in Eaton County, MI, daughter to Harvey and Mable (Hosey) Nye. Helen was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Grand Ledge; former employee of J.W. Knapps Dept. Store in Lansing; for many years an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary with Sheridan V.F.W. Post 5065 Auxiliary, State V.F.W. Honor Guard Auxiliary, and the National and State Auxiliary. Helen was a talented baker, seamstress, and very devoted to her family. She enjoyed her time living at Holland Lake and playing cards with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter Susan Green Sasse of Grand Ledge, grandchildren: Lori (Tom) Lardie, Pamela (Mark) Peters and Ryan Carter; great granddaughters, Brittany and Megan, and was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Walter Green, daughter Judy, brother Harvey Nye, and sisters Dorothy Bennett, Grace Richards, and Jean Kempf.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 345 Edwards St., Grand Ledge, with Rev. Fr. James Eisele as celebrant. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be held at Peters & Murray Funeral Home in Grand Ledge Thursday 4-7 p.m., with Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Home Hospice, St. Michael Catholic Church, or www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now