Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen K. Tanner


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen K. Tanner Obituary
Helen K. Tanner

Haslett - Helen K. Tanner passed away at home August 28, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born January 25, 1924, in Philadelphia, the daughter of Carl and Frances (Keller) Freytag. Surviving are her husband, Howard A. Tanner, PhD; children, Howard "Mark" (Sally Marquette) Tanner, Carl David (Jan Jorguson) Tanner, Hugh Adrian (Roberta Dye) Tanner; grandchildren, Eric, Kevin, and Ben Tanner; great-grandchildren, Jude, Maxwell, Rocky, Eleanor, Jaden, Tyler, Karsten, and Asa.

Helen was a founding member of the Meridian Garden Club. She was active with the Harris Nature Center and was a member of the American Association of University Women. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A ceremony to scatter her ashes will be scheduled for the near future. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now