|
|
Helen K. Tanner
Haslett - Helen K. Tanner passed away at home August 28, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born January 25, 1924, in Philadelphia, the daughter of Carl and Frances (Keller) Freytag. Surviving are her husband, Howard A. Tanner, PhD; children, Howard "Mark" (Sally Marquette) Tanner, Carl David (Jan Jorguson) Tanner, Hugh Adrian (Roberta Dye) Tanner; grandchildren, Eric, Kevin, and Ben Tanner; great-grandchildren, Jude, Maxwell, Rocky, Eleanor, Jaden, Tyler, Karsten, and Asa.
Helen was a founding member of the Meridian Garden Club. She was active with the Harris Nature Center and was a member of the American Association of University Women. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A ceremony to scatter her ashes will be scheduled for the near future. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 5, 2019