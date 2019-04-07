|
Helen Louise Shuptar
Grand Ledge - Passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Independence Village in Grand Ledge. Age 94. Helen was born in Philadelphia Pennsylvania, on November 24, 1924, the daughter of the late Alfred and Anna (Hobbs) King. After graduating from Haverford Township High School, Helen attended the Drexel Institute of Technology (now Drexel University), earning an Associate's Degree from the School of Business Administration. Before meeting and marrying Raymond Shuptar, Helen worked in various clerical and bookkeeping positions for United Engineers and Constructors of Philadelphia and Drexel College. After moving to Michigan, she was employed by the Lansing YMCA and Upjohn/Pharmacia in Kalamazoo. Helen was a former member of Centerpoint Church in Kalamazoo and a current member of South Church in Lansing. Prior to returning to the Lansing area, Helen served as a volunteer for the American Red Cross and Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. Embracing the faith of her parents, Helen was a lifelong follower of Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by Raymond, her loving husband of 62 years, and her brother, Richard A. King. Helen is survived by her two sons, Steven (Jennifer) Shuptar, and Douglas (Lois) Shuptar; grandchildren, Michael (Ericka) Shuptar, Jonathan (Meagan) Shuptar, Mark (Nikki) Shuptar, Lena Shuptar, Stephanie (Yog) Hall; Christopher Shuptar; great-grandchildren, Maya, Zoey, Alizay, Autumn, Aiden, Emery, Lilah, Gregory, Uriah, Samuel, Sada, Emerson, and Penelope. Private interment will take place in Ft. Custer National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at South Church, 5250 Cornerstone Rd., Lansing, MI 48917, with Dr. Don Denyes officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to South Church or the Gideons. Arrangements by Langeland Family Funeral Homes, Memorial Chapel. Please visit Helen's personalized web page at www.langelands.com to sign the on-line guest book or leave a message for the family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019