Services
Smith Family Funeral Home
221 E. Main Street
Elsie, MI 48831
989-862-4311
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Fabus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marie Fabus


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Marie Fabus Obituary
Helen Marie Fabus

Elsie - Helen Marie Fabus, age 93, of Elsie, MI, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cyril's Catholic Church, Bannister, MI, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Bill Gruden officiating. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery, Gratiot County, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes Elsie, MI. Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday at 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Helen was born in Durand, MI on May 31, 1926, the daughter of Louis and Clara (Batka) Konecny. Helen married Joseph J. Fabus on August 30, 1947 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Owosso, MI. Joe passed away February 18, 1986.

Helen worked at Redmonds and the Ovid Dairy Isle in Ovid. She enjoyed bingo, polka music, and polka dances. Helen was a wonderful baker and was known for her cinnamon rolls and kolachi. She was a lifetime member of St. Cyril's Catholic Church and Ladies Altar Society.

She is survived by her daughters: Diane and Chuck Bukovick of Owosso, MI; Joan and Allen Adair of Elsie, MI; son Dan and Darla Fabus of Elsie, MI; daughter-in-law Robin Fabus of Elsie, MI; grandchildren: Jennifer, Nikki, Laurie, Darci, Derek, Tammy, Scott, Jason, and Joey; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her children: Julia Fabus, Joseph Fabus, Jr., and Judy Lee; grandchildren: Jodi Bukovick and Dale Adair; and her siblings.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hazel Findlay, her guardian Cathy Timmons and hospice personal for all their care and support.

Memorials may be made to or . Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Family Funeral Home
Download Now