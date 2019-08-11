|
Helen Marie Fabus
Elsie - Helen Marie Fabus, age 93, of Elsie, MI, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cyril's Catholic Church, Bannister, MI, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Bill Gruden officiating. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery, Gratiot County, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes Elsie, MI. Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday at 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Helen was born in Durand, MI on May 31, 1926, the daughter of Louis and Clara (Batka) Konecny. Helen married Joseph J. Fabus on August 30, 1947 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Owosso, MI. Joe passed away February 18, 1986.
Helen worked at Redmonds and the Ovid Dairy Isle in Ovid. She enjoyed bingo, polka music, and polka dances. Helen was a wonderful baker and was known for her cinnamon rolls and kolachi. She was a lifetime member of St. Cyril's Catholic Church and Ladies Altar Society.
She is survived by her daughters: Diane and Chuck Bukovick of Owosso, MI; Joan and Allen Adair of Elsie, MI; son Dan and Darla Fabus of Elsie, MI; daughter-in-law Robin Fabus of Elsie, MI; grandchildren: Jennifer, Nikki, Laurie, Darci, Derek, Tammy, Scott, Jason, and Joey; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her children: Julia Fabus, Joseph Fabus, Jr., and Judy Lee; grandchildren: Jodi Bukovick and Dale Adair; and her siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hazel Findlay, her guardian Cathy Timmons and hospice personal for all their care and support.
