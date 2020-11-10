Helen Marrie Blackburn
Albion - Helen Marrie Blackburn age 83 of Albion passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 in Taylor, MI. She was born July 31, 1937 in Lansing, MI the daughter of Earl and Mildred (Fox) Seymour and they preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jason Blackburn in 2019, sisters, Jane Ellen Seymour, Betty A. Smith and brother, Arthur William Seymour.
Helen was very involved in St. John Catholic Church and was a member of the Rosary and Altar Society as well. She was an avid bowler and passionate about bowling for many decades of her life. She was employed for many years with Oaklawn hospital, later retiring from Regional Medical Labs.
Helen leaves behind a daughter Kathleen M. Harris of Clarksville, TN, a son, William (Kathy) Blackburn of Silver Creek, GA, 4 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a brother, William D Seymour.
Helen's family will receive visitors on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 2- 5 PM at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Dr., Albion. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11AM at Deepdale Memorial Park 4108 Old Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI.
